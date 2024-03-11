Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.3 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

