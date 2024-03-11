Derek Watson Evans Sells 234,562 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74.

TSE MEG opened at C$28.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$17.79 and a twelve month high of C$30.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.44.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3207395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

