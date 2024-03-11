Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 167,796 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,796 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $457,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 613,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,952. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7519 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

