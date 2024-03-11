Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.38 Billion Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,041,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,714,982 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Alphabet worth $2,378,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,034.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,736,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,845,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,139 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 387,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,267 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

Alphabet stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,412,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,739,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.94 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,859 shares of company stock valued at $39,178,332 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

