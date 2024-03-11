Deutsche Bank AG Has $778.16 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 421,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.20% of Broadcom worth $778,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $21.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,287.60. 1,908,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,026.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

