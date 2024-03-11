Deutsche Bank AG Has $843.13 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $843,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.52. 846,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.