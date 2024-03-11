Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.97% of Nutrien worth $908,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.80.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.13. 588,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

