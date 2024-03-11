Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 788,615 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.41% of Home Depot worth $1,226,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $370.93. 1,390,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The stock has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

