Deutsche Bank AG Sells 138,378 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,378 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of Automatic Data Processing worth $438,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after purchasing an additional 321,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after acquiring an additional 297,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after acquiring an additional 198,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.68. 645,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

