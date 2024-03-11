Deutsche Bank AG Sells 166,908 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,177,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 166,908 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 2.65% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $598,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.70. 2,505,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

