Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,732,799 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,129,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,732,799 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Exxon Mobil worth $955,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9,188.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,459,000 after buying an additional 685,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 937,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 99,870 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,840,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $108.61. 9,679,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,578,756. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $430.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

