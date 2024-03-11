Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,910,312 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,275,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,910,312 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.47% of TC Energy worth $525,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 23.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.49. 1,269,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,618. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.42%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

