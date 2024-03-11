Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,179 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.06% of AutoZone worth $464,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AZO traded down $22.96 on Monday, reaching $3,056.53. 87,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,426. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,764.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,644.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

