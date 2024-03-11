Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552,235 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.89% of American Water Works worth $454,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $1,363,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $5,849,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 39,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.91. 895,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

