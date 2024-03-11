Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$7.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXT. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dexterra Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

About Dexterra Group

TSE:DXT traded down C$0.19 on Monday, hitting C$5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,264. The stock has a market cap of C$374.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.75. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.35.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

