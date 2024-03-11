Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £8,273.70 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Javier Ferrán bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($36.21) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,500.95).

Diageo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,891.50 ($36.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,865.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,962.43. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,676 ($33.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,774.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.27) to GBX 2,500 ($31.73) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.69) to GBX 3,050 ($38.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.34) to GBX 3,550 ($45.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,308.33 ($41.99).

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

