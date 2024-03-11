Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $48.95

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.95, but opened at $46.94. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.27, with a volume of 18,697,113 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

