Diversified Trust Co Buys 5,336 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,059,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 128,431 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Unconventional Investor LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 188,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

