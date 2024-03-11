Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after buying an additional 1,096,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,125,415.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,549.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $4,866,127. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 377,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,008. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -178.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

