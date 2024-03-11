Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,855 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,686,000 after buying an additional 121,522 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.95.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.96. 74,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,742. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.92. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,483. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

