Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,446 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Vail Resorts stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.95. The stock had a trading volume of 61,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

