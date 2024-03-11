Diversified Trust Co Trims Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,810,132 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.57. 931,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,291. The stock has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.25.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

