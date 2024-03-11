Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.46.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 3.1 %

About Doman Building Materials Group

DBM traded up C$0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.09. 208,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,457. The firm has a market capitalization of C$704.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.96 and a 12-month high of C$8.46.

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.