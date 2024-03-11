Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,641.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,802 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 28.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

