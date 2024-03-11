Dora Factory (new) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.62 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $72.62 million and approximately $385,505.53 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.13335116 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $396,010.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

