Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $94.74. 554,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,853. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

