DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.02. 75,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 142,125 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.