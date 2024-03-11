Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.57 million, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.