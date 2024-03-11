Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $256.99 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.88. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $60,428,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.