East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.31.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,625 shares of company stock worth $341,608 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after buying an additional 159,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after buying an additional 306,473 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

