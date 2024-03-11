Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 193786221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £681,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

Further Reading

