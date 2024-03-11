Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,967 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,350. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

