Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $214.94

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $214.94, but opened at $208.46. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $208.03, with a volume of 14,212 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.23. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $14,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

