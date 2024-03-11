Electroneum Price Tops $0.0061 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $109.59 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,967,325,855 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

