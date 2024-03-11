Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EA traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $137.82. 847,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

