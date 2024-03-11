Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Elementis

Elementis Price Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON ELM traded down GBX 0.53 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 135.67 ($1.72). The company had a trading volume of 2,178,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,799. The stock has a market capitalization of £797.52 million, a PE ratio of -1,938.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.45. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.