Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Elementis (LON:ELM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
