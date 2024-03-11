Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,540 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.9% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,450,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $29.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $732.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $696.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $317.24 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

