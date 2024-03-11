Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE EARN opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 198,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

