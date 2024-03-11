Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up to $16.19

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.70. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1,281 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $736.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Featured Articles

