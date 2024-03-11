Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Gap Up to $16.19

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $16.70. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1,281 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Another 20% Upside for Broadcom Stock: Analysts Say Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.