Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.65.

TSE:ENB opened at C$48.36 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$54.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.68. The firm has a market cap of C$103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of C$11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8072576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 128.87%.

In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

