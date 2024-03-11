Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $1.89

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.96. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 4,941,969 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

