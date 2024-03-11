Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday.

EVC stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,959,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 259,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

