EOS Price Reaches $1.23 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $318.88 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001557 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001637 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001234 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,119,721,599 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

