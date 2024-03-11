EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 226,044 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2,267.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,044 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,619. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

