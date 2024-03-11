EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 463,317 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3,692.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,317 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $34,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.54. 3,169,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

