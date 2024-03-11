EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 14,134.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 312,509 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Keysight Technologies worth $41,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

KEYS stock traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $152.73. 460,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,438. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,258 shares of company stock worth $10,070,390 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

