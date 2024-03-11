EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,381,867 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6,220.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381,867 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $94,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $41.92. 3,797,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,620,733. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.