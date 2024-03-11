EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,417,994 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 64,154.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417,994 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $61,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 101,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFSV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,768. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.82.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

