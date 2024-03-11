EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,727.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,551,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $43,499,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $469.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,277. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $476.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $451.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.91. The company has a market capitalization of $375.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

