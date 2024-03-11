EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in S&P Global by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $426.54. 475,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,620. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.12 and its 200 day moving average is $407.84.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.